Red Hot Chilli Pipers to perform at Midwest March 15

SCOTTSBLUFF - Bagpipes with attitude. Drums with a Scottish accent. A blazing rock band and show so hot, it carries its own health warning. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers take the Midwest Theater Stage on Tuesday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

It’s Bagpipes. It’s Rock. It’s Bagrock. AC/DC meets the poet Robert Burns. Where rock anthems sit comfortably alongside the great tunes from the glens and the mountains of Scotland.

It’s The Red Hot Chilli PIPERS – (NOT the Peppers!) -- a 9-piece ensemble consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboards, and drummers -- who have been rocking the world from New York to Beijing to Melbourne and everywhere in between with musicianship of the highest order and a passion for pipes that will leave you breathless. The band has four music degrees from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and all the pipers and drummers have played at the top level in bagpiping.

Since they walked away with the top prize on the primetime TV talent show, “When Will I Be Famous” in the U.K. in 2007, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers haven’t stopped for a breath, other than to inflate their bagpipes! Formed in 2002, The Chillis have fast become a global phenomenon, taking their signature ‘Bagrock’ sound to the masses with their unique fusion of rocked up Bagpipes and clever covers of popular songs from all genres. Their trademarked sound is a unique fusion of traditional pipe tunes – like “The Flowers of Scotland”, “The Hills of Argyll”, and “Amazing Grace” (done Chilli-style, of course!) -- and contemporary anthems like Queen’s “We Will Rock You”, “Clocks” by Coldplay, “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol, “Let Me Entertain You” by Robbie Williams, and a fantastic rock medley of “Deep Purple”, “Smoke on the Water”, and AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck”.

The Chillis have never been more in demand for their infectious style of feel-good music which appeals right across the age range to people all over the world. They are the very best musicians from Scotland and across the globe – many holding World Champion titles and all serious players with impressive credentials and qualifications. There has never been anything quite like The Red Hot Chilli Pipers. Feel the Chilli heat: It’s time to come closer to the fire.

Single Tickets range $34 to $40 depending on the location of seat & membership status. All ticket holders are subject to current Organizational Health Measures that may be in place on the day of the show.

The Midwest Theater wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation for the kindness of the following local businesses, corporations, organizations, and foundations. Their support for the 2022 Winter Performing Arts Season enables the Midwest Theater to continue offering the quality programming for which the Midwest Theater has become known.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form