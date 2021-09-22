Red Tag Event to celebrate 101 years of the Gering Public Library

GERING — The Gering Public Library Foundation is having a fundraiser to celebrate the 101st anniversary of the library. On Oct. 2, 1920, the Gering Library became public; previously there were two private libraries. Red tags were sold to be worn by people upon their “manly or womanly front” to protect themselves from holdups and charming young bandits, according to the Oct. 2, 1920, Gering Courier.

Library staff have no bandits or highwaymen, but to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the library becoming public, but are selling red tags from $1.01 to $101 to hang on the front window of the library with your name on it. Red tags can be purchased at the library.

Checks made out to the Gering Public Library Foundation may also be mailed to the library, 1055 P St., Gering.

Donations to the foundation can always be made at our website. www. gplfoundation.org. The fundraiser will run through Oct 2. The money will be used for the library building, whether it is expanding, remodeling, or building. Who knows what the next 101 years will hold?

For more information, contact the Gering Public Library at 308-436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org.