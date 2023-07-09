As soon as one Oregon Trail Days is in the books, a committee of volunteers is back at it again, planning the next year’s festivities.

“We begin again almost immediately,” said Rebecca Shields, this year’s Oregon Trail Days committee chairperson. “We kind of review how everything goes (during the current year), you know, do we need to make any changes or anything like that. Then you have to start planning everything for the next year.”

The theme for the 102nd Old Oregon Trail Days celebration is “Rediscover the Old West.”

Shields said the theme is about reconnecting with and appreciating the beauty that we have around us.

“I chose that theme because I felt like we have so many things here, like the monument, Legacy of the Plains, Chimney Rock, all of these things that people who live here don’t go visit all the time.”

As the community of Gering will celebrate the event that has been proclaimed to be the longest celebration in western Nebraska, Shields said, the volunteers on the board and planning committees focus on balancing out favorite events with new events. The committee tries to keep the events that are popular or do well, while adding new events that will bring interest.

“One thing we do is we try to see what’s popular at the time and incorporate an event that appeals to that,” said Shields, who has been on the Oregon Trails Days committee for about 25 years and on the board for about 18 years.

Cornhole, one of the new events this year, will be among the activities at the Five Rocks Amphitheater on Saturday, where the ever-popular Oregon Trail Days Chili Cook-Off will draw large crowds eager to get their taste of the competitors’ chili.

“Right now, cornhole is super popular, so I reached out to my friends who like to play and they got me in contact with Adrian Moreno, who runs a cornhole tournament three times a week.”

The committee also likes to plan events that will bring in people from outside the area, she said. The mud volleyball tournament draws players from Colorado and Wyoming.

“One of the purposes of Oregon Trail Days is to bring in tourists,” Shields said. “We can’t gauge where people are coming from for every event, but for some like the mud volleyball, we can ask entrants what city or state they are from. I’ve noticed every year that I’ve got a team from the Cheyenne Air Guard coming and then there are some teams from Denver who come to compete.”

Five Rocks will also serve as the base of operations for the carnival, a weekend concert and more.

The weekend’s festivities will offer some favorites that have become classics, Shield said.

“Some of our most popular events are the chili cook-off, the mud volleyball, the food fair and, of course, the carnival,” she said.

Oregon Trail Days centers on the Old Settlers Reunion, highlighting individuals and families who have lived in the community for decades. It’s also become a time for gatherings of class reunions. It’s a fun time to honor the community’s founders and get together with old friends, Shields said.

Events will begin Thursday, July 13, opening with the kickoff barbecue and street dance at the Gering Civic Plaza. Shields noted that the location of the barbecue has changed to incorporate the new plaza.

“We were encouraged to take advantage of the new plaza, and I think people will really enjoy it,” she said.

The kiddie parade on Friday brings out many families, getting things rolling with 14 categories that children can compete in. On Saturday, the fun will start early with the parade on 10th Street Saturday morning.

Shields said she wants Oregon Trail Days “to be for all ages, kids to adults.”

The weekend fun continues through Sunday, July 16, with the closing event being the Gospel Jubilee at Legion Park.

A complete listing of events is available on page 8 and on the Oregon Trail Days website, oregontraildays.com.