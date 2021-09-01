Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority partners with Nebraska Strong for National Recovery Month

SCOTTSBLUFF — National Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to educate communities that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with a mental and/or substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life. The United States’ National Recovery Month was founded in 1989 and purple was selected as the recovery movement’s official color.
Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority in conjunction with Nebraska Strong’s Recovery Project Crisis Counseling Program will be celebrating Recovery Month in September throughout the entire panhandle of Nebraska. Region 1 BHA has adopted the 2021 National Recovery Month theme, “Recovery is For Everyone, Every Person, Every Family, Every Community,” to remind people in recovery and those who support them that no one is alone in the journey. Everyone’s journey is different, but we are all in this together.
Recovery Month continues to educate others about substance use disorders and co-occurring disorders, the effectiveness of treatment and recovery services, and that recovery is possible. All of us — whether it be co-workers, neighbors, friends or family members — throughout our lives have experienced peaks and valleys, both big and small. But with strength, support and hope from the people we love, we are resilient.
Region 1’s Nebraska Strong outreach workers will be placing 1,440 purple pinwheels throughout the panhandle of Nebraska to show support to those on their recovery journey. Region 1 BHA providers were enlisted to help spread the word and be a visible supporter of Recovery Month. Pinwheels will be placed at Box Butte General Hospital, CAPWN, CrossRoads Resources, Human Services, Inc. Cirrus House, Karuna Counseling, Regional West Medical Center, Pathways to Wellness, NEPSAC, Mental Health Alliance and Western Community Health Resources, as well as many other locations throughout the Panhandle.
Local communities can play a significant role in supporting those in recovery as they gain the independence, income and resources necessary to fully participate in society. Behavioral health is essential to health, prevention works, treatment is effective and people recover. We as a community have the potential to make a difference and be visible, vocal and valuable to help spread the message that recovery is possible.
If you have questions or want to learn how you can participate, contact Michelle Fries at mfries@region1bhs.net or 308-635-3173.