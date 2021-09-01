Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority partners with Nebraska Strong for National Recovery Month

SCOTTSBLUFF — National Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to educate communities that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with a mental and/or substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life. The United States’ National Recovery Month was founded in 1989 and purple was selected as the recovery movement’s official color.

Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority in conjunction with Nebraska Strong’s Recovery Project Crisis Counseling Program will be celebrating Recovery Month in September throughout the entire panhandle of Nebraska. Region 1 BHA has adopted the 2021 National Recovery Month theme, “Recovery is For Everyone, Every Person, Every Family, Every Community,” to remind people in recovery and those who support them that no one is alone in the journey. Everyone’s journey is different, but we are all in this together.

Recovery Month continues to educate others about substance use disorders and co-occurring disorders, the effectiveness of treatment and recovery services, and that recovery is possible. All of us — whether it be co-workers, neighbors, friends or family members — throughout our lives have experienced peaks and valleys, both big and small. But with strength, support and hope from the people we love, we are resilient.