Regional Care, Inc. (RCI) celebrates 30 years of service

Regional Care, Inc. (RCI) is celebrating 30 years of service as one of the nation’s premier independent third party insurance administrators, providing cost, medical, and claims management for clients throughout the United States.

Conceived in 1992 as an entity to administer Regional West’s staff health insurance claims, Regional West Vice President of Human Resources Steve Hetzel and Claims Administrator Carol Kuhn set up shop as RCI. Today, RCI serves as a third-party administrator for roughly 800 client groups and 40,000 members across the country. RCI moved to its current location on 27th Street in Scottsbluff in 2003 and has approximately 50 staff members.

Regional Care, Inc. will commemorate 30 years of service to its customers with an event Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Trails West YMCA Camp in Scottsbluff.

“Obviously, RCI couldn’t sustain itself with just one customer,” RCI President Tim McGonigal said of the company’s origins. “Steve and Carol’s ability to see the vision while growing and adding other long-term clients was a fantastic job. That’s not an easy thing to do in a very competitive business.”

As a third-party administrator for level-funded, minimal essential coverage and self-funded clients, RCI functions as an insurance company without taking on the risk of a traditional insurance provider. RCI has its own call center and processes claims while coordinating with reinsurance carriers for clients. RCI processes membership eligibility as well as provides flex products for clients, many of which are local companies.

“We’re a one-stop shop,” McGonigal said. “We don’t outsource our business. We do it all here. We really can service any type of company from right here locally.”

Over the years, client needs have changed and RCI has continued to change to add new products to meet those needs through ancillary products such as flex and dental plans.

“We continue to grow through the reputation of our exceptional service, long-term tenured employees, and our location here in Scottsbluff with our employees’ outstanding work ethic,” McGonigal said.

“As we’ve grown over the years, dynamics and different things have changed for us, but we have always remained a company of integrity,” said Valerie Fisher, RCI manager of Funding/Stop Loss. “We have also always remained a family-oriented environment. You know who your co-workers are, and we support each other. That’s what’s been so very cool about staying here for as long as I have – as we’ve grown, we’ve always maintained those core values within the company.”

The insurance industry is continually changing, but McGonigal said RCI plans to stay ahead of those changes to maintain a bright future. Expected changes include upgrading software and equipment and keeping an eye on legislation such as the No Surprises Act and Transparency in Coverage Rule.

“We have to anticipate,” McGonigal said. “It’s really important because it is a competitive industry. Maintaining our independence and autonomy has been very important, along with the continued support of Regional West.

