Regional West addressing major computer system outage

The Regional West health care system is addressing a computer system outage that is impacting its operation Tuesday.
According to information released to the Star-Herald, all Regional West entities are experiencing a computer network interruption.
“Regional West Medical Center and all Physician Clinics are open and operational,” Regional West representatives said. “The emergency department and trauma center is open for those experiencing emergent health concerns.”
Officials indicated that no patient information is impacted.
The Star-Herald will update this story as more information becomes available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.