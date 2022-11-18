Regional West appoints Chief Operating Officer Amanda Vick interim CEO

Regional West announced in a press release Friday that Regional West Health Services Chief Operating Officer Amanda Vick has been named the organization's interim CEO on a temporary basis.

Regional West announced the appointment after the Regional West Health Services Board of Directors met Thursday evening to appoint Vick.

Vick succeeds Chief Executive Officer John Mentgen, who voluntarily terminated his role as president and CEO, exercising an option in his employee contract Wednesday.

According to Vick's LinkedIn profile, she has worked for Regional West for three years, five months, serving almost three years as the vice president of patient care services and CNO and for the past seven months as the executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer.

Prior to her time at Regional West, she worked for LifePoint Health as a market chief nursing officer at SageWest Health Care, an interim chief nursing officer and an assistant chief nursing officer.

The release further details that the executive committee will meet soon to continue efforts during the leadership transition and plan a search process for the next president and CEO.