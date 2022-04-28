Regional West awarded Primary Stroke recertification

Regional West has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check Mark for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers.

After conducting rigorous onsite observations and interviews, the Joint Commission awarded Primary Stroke Center recertification to Regional West. The comprehensive Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients.

“The Joint Commission Advanced Primary Stroke Center Certification recognizes the commitment made by Regional West Medical Center, a Level II Trauma Center, to provide comprehensive stroke care,” said Leslie S. Cavazos, MD, medical director of Regional West’s stroke program. “We are honored to serve the individuals living in western Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, and South Dakota.”

Regional West’s stroke program includes a highly skilled team of onsite emergency medicine physicians, hospitalists, primary care physicians, a stroke coordinator, and stroke committee.

“Maintaining our Primary Stroke Center designation reflects the promise and commitment Regional West makes on a daily basis to provide evidence-based, exceptional care to our patients,” said Regional West Emergency Department Medical Director Troy Dean, MD, FACEP, FAAEM. “This designation highlights the approach and emphasis we place on patient care. That care begins with community education to help immediately recognize and seek medical attention for signs of a stroke, and continues through our Emergency Department, inpatient, and rehabilitation services, and coming full circle to outpatient services for primary and secondary stroke prevention.”

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form