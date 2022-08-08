Regional West Birth and Infant Care Center encourages milk donations During National Breastfeeding Month

In recognition of National Breastfeeding Month, Regional West Birth and Infant Care Center is encouraging area mothers with excess breast milk to donate to Mothers’ Milk Bank.

Since 2018, Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center has been a collection site for the Mothers’ Milk Bank network, a Colorado-based nonprofit program benefitting babies nationwide. Area mothers who produce milk in excess of their baby’s needs can drop off bags of milk at the Birth and Infant Care Center. Donations are handled with personal protective equipment (PPE) and pasteurized using a special heat treatment recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The milk is tagged and safely stored in a freezer until it is ready to distribute to babies in need.

According to the CDC, breastfeeding has health benefits for both infants and mothers. Breast milk is an excellent source of nutrition for most infants and can help protect against many illnesses, including COVID-19. Breastfeeding mothers have a lower risk of breast and ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure.

“Breastfeeding’s benefits are numerous,” said Erika Carmody, RN, MSN, director of Regional West Birth and Infant Care Center and Pediatrics. “We’re proud to encourage breastfeeding mothers through lactation support and life-saving milk bank donations.”

Women interested in donating breast milk may complete a donor application form at https://rmchildren.org/mothers-milk-bank/donate-milk/become-a-donor/ or call 303-869-1888. A blood test is required and will be provided free of charge. Donors can drop milk off at Regional West’s main entrance. Please call the Birth and Infant Care Center at 308-630-1550 prior to arrival so a staff member can come and collect the donation. To learn more about donation, visit www.milkbankcolorado.org.