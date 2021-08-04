Regional West Birth and Infant Care Center encourages milk donations for World Breastfeeding Week

SCOTTSBLUFF — In recognition of World Breastfeeding Week, Aug. 1 through 7, Regional West Birth and Infant Care Center is encouraging area mothers with excess breast milk to donate to Mothers’ Milk Bank. More than 120 countries celebrate World Breastfeeding Week every year.

Since 2018, Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center has been a collection site for the Mothers’ Milk Bank network, a Colorado-based nonprofit program benefitting babies nationwide. Area mothers who produce milk in excess of their babies’ needs can drop off bags of milk at the Birth and Infant Care Center. Donations are handled with personal protective equipment (PPE) and pasteurized using a special heat treatment recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The milk is tagged and safely stored in a freezer until it is ready to distribute to babies in need.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, breastfeeding includes numerous benefits for both mother and baby. Breast milk carries all the necessary nutrients and is easy for babies to digest. The CDC states that breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most infants and can help protect against many illnesses, including COVID-19. Breastfeeding mothers have a lower risk of breast and ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure.