Regional West Board of Directors hires Melvin McNea as interim CEO

The Regional West Board is pleased to announce their hire of Melvin McNea as Regional West’s Interim CEO. McNea met with the Board last week and his genuine interest in helping serve as the hospital's interim CEO during this leadership transition was well-received, according to a press release from Regional West.

Melvin McNea

McNea is well regarded in the Nebraska health care community. He retired in 2021 as the CEO of Great Plains Health, after serving in that role as a transparent leader and advocate for healthcare excellence for many years.

McNea plans to focus on employee engagement and quality of care. One of his first priorities is to be out and about meeting employees and members of the community.

“I’m excited to work with the people of Regional West as we navigate this time of cultural change,” McNea said. “I’m passionate about ensuring rural communities have access to quality healthcare. That’s why I am here.”

