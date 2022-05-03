Regional West celebrates National Nurses, EMS, and Hospital Week in May

Regional West is proud to celebrate its nurses, first responders, and health system staff during National Nurses Week, EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Week, and Hospital Week in May.

National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Nightingale is considered the founder of modern nursing and is credited with establishing nursing as an honorable and meaningful profession.

“We have an exceptional team of nurses at Regional West. We are grateful for their hard work, dedication, and compassion in providing outstanding patient care,” said John Mentgen, FACHE, President and CEO of Regional West Health Services.

National Nurses Week is a celebration of nurses worldwide to acknowledge the work they do for others. The week allows people the chance to acknowledge the nurses in their lives and in the nursing profession.

This year marks the 47th annual National EMS Week. EMS Week has been celebrated since 1974, when President Gerald Ford authorized the week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the life-saving work they do in our communities on medicine’s “front-line.” Regional West’s Emergency Medical Services crew serves 16 counties in Nebraska’s Trauma 4 region and beyond, while Regional West’s Air Link team provides services to a five-state region, including Nebraska, Wyoming, South Dakota, Kansas, and Colorado.

“Our first responders provide exceptional care to our communities. I want to express my gratitude to the commitment of not only our first responders, but to each and every one of their families,” said Regional West Emergency Medical Services Director Randy Meininger.

Regional West Emergency Medical Services is an Advanced Life Support ground ambulance service that staffs both Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) and Nationally Registered Paramedics (NRP). With ambulances available in Chadron, Gordon, Kimball, Ogallala, Oshkosh, Scottsbluff, and Sidney, Regional West Emergency Medical Services provides emergency and non-emergency 911, hospital to hospital, and critical care transport services. Additionally, Regional West Air Link provides critical care transport on both rotor and fixed-wing ambulatory aircrafts and is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS).

Regional West joins hospitals throughout the nation in celebrating National Hospital Week, May 8 through 14. The week honors the entire community of hospitals and healthcare systems for all their hard work. Regional West is proud to honor its physicians, providers, and staff who work to protect our region’s health.

“We are extremely proud of the work each person does to provide exceptional service to our region’s communities. Each member of our health care team is appreciated,” said Mentgen. “We want to thank our amazing staff and providers for their service.”

