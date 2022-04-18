Regional West celebrates National Volunteer Week

Every one of the many volunteers at Regional West, has a different story to explain why he or she is willing to donate their time to help others.

During National Volunteer Week April 17 through 23, Regional West is proud to honor the individuals who choose to serve the health system and its patients.

Ally Berggren, Regional West Volunteer Services director, said the volunteers are helping the health system and themselves at the same time.

“It’s a win-win because people get a boost when they volunteer and our staff really embraces the volunteers who come in and help,” Berggren said. “It’s a positive community vibe and they’re an asset to our customer service.”

John Flint volunteers his Tuesday afternoons working at the hospital visitor information desk. In 2008, Flint was injured in an accident and had his right leg amputated below the knee. During his recovery and rehabilitation, he noticed volunteers around the hospital and decided to see what he could do to help.

“Since late 2009, I volunteered on an as-needed basis to come in and mentor amputee patients in the Acute Rehabilitation Unit,” Flint said. After hearing of a need for help, he became a regular at the information desk in October 2021.

“I enjoy the satisfaction of knowing that I’m helping out at the hospital,” Flint said. “The staff always thanks me for coming in, so I can tell they appreciate me being here. I’m doing my part to help the staff and help the patients and visitors keep the flow going.”

Betty Walsh worked as a nurse for 36 years and now spends her Wednesdays volunteering in The Gift Shop at Regional West, as well as helping out in the Immunization Clinic. She has been a volunteer for 11 years, and says it gives her something positive to do during her days rather than being at home. Walsh said she likes The Gift Shop because funds raised there go to assist with scholarships and needed equipment for the hospital.

She has a simple message for those who may be on the fence about volunteering.

“Do it,” Walsh said.

Berggren said Regional West volunteers range in age from 16 to 86 and have a “servant heart.”

“Our volunteers have that sense of wanting to give back without expecting anything in return,” Berggren said. “In reality, you do get a lot in return when you volunteer. You have the satisfaction that you contributed something to your community.”

Anyone interested in volunteering at Regional West can contact Berggren through e-mail at Allyson.Berggren@rwhs.org or by going to rwhs.org to fill out a volunteer application.

