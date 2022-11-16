Regional West CEO John Mentgen resigns

Regional West announced in a press release Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer John Mentgen has voluntarily terminated his role as president and CEO of Regional West Health Services, exercising an option in his employment contract.

The executive committee of Regional West’s board met with Mentgen this morning and have asked the remaining senior leadership team to work together to maintain continuity of day-to-day operations for Regional West Medical Center and the region’s health services system.

The Board of Regional West Health Services will meet on Thursday to discuss Mentgen’s departure, leadership transition and determine the process to find a new president and CEO.

Earlier this month, the Board of Regional West commenced an independent comprehensive employee culture and engagement assessment. The board will continue its work in this important endeavor, as employees’ thoughts and input will help inform and shape the renewed direction of Regional West.

“The Board remains deeply committed to our community and employees, and to ensuring Regional West provides not only an exceptional patient experience, but an engaging and amazing workplace for our team members as well. We are looking forward to the exciting next chapter in the life of Regional West, and to collaborating with our team and community to select new leadership to help guide Regional West forward,” Hod Kosman, Regional West Health Services board chairman, said in the release.