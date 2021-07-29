 Skip to main content
Regional West delivers flu and COVID-19 vaccines to worksites
SCOTTSBLUFF — Want to help protect the health of your employees during flu season? Regional West Community Health makes it easy with onsite flu shot clinics for local businesses with seven or more employees. Community Health also offers free COVID-19 vaccines at all worksite clinics.

Clinics are now being scheduled for October and November. Businesses with fewer than seven employees may provide vaccinations for spouses, or partner with a nearby business.

To schedule a clinic at your worksite, please call Terri Allen, Community Health Outreach, at 308-630-1821, or on her cell phone at 308-641-1185. You will need to provide the approximate number of employees who will be vaccinated, the date and time you prefer, and the location for the clinic at your worksite.

For more information about flu vaccinations, contact the Regional West Community Health office at 308-630-1580.

