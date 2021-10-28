Regional West Foundation Gala to be held virtually Friday

SCOTTSBLUFF– The Regional West Foundation will be hosting their Gala virtually this year on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
Live viewing of the 2021 Regional West Foundation Virtual Gala will be available through the Regional West Facebook page or at RegionalWestFoundation.org.
The event will honor healthcare workers for all their hard work and dedication. All proceeds from the event will go toward a new Varian Edge™ linear accelerator for The Cancer Treatment Center at Regional West.
“Providing exceptional healthcare to the communities and people in our area is our top priority,” said Jeanne McKerrigan, Regional West Foundation director of development. “By donating to this year’s Gala, you are supporting projects that strengthen the healthcare services essential to the region.”
“For many cancer patients, radiation therapy, delivered by a linear accelerator, is a key part of treatment,” said Mark Hartman, MD, Regional West radiation oncologist. “Regional West’s new linear accelerator will combine state-of-the-art imaging and treatment in one comprehensive system by pinpointing tumors and delivering highly focused treatments.”
“The 2021 Regional West Foundation Gala is an opportunity for us to honor all healthcare workers,” said John Massey, Regional West Foundation chair. “We are so thankful to healthcare workers for all their dedication and compassion while taking care of our community members.”
“We are so grateful to our returning major sponsors for making the 2021 Regional West Foundation Virtual Gala possible,” said McKerrigan. “Our returning major sponsors are Western States Bank, Ideal Linen, and Kelley Bean Co.”
Thank you to all the sponsors of the 2021 Regional West Foundation Gala:
Presenting Sponsor:
Western States Bank
Diamond Sponsors:
Ideal Linen
Kelley Bean Company
Dr. Mark and Jacquie Hartman
Gold Sponsors:
Radiology Imaging Associates/Invision Sally Jobe
Platte Valley Companies
J.G. Elliott Insurance Center
Pearl Sponsors:
First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO)
First State Bank (FSB)
Team Auto Center
Northfield Retirement Community
UCHealth
Dr. Michael and Jessica Yung
For more information about the event, visit RegionalWestFoundation.org, or call Regional West Foundation at 308-630-1485.