Regional West Foundation Gala to be held virtually with proceeds going toward a new linear accelerator

SCOTTSBLUFF ― The Regional West Foundation is hosting their annual Gala virtually this year on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
Live viewing of the 2021 Regional West Foundation Virtual Gala will be available through the Regional West Facebook page. This year’s Gala honors healthcare workers for all their hard work and dedication.
All proceeds from the event will go toward a new Varian Edge™ linear accelerator for The Cancer Treatment Center at Regional West. The new linear accelerator will provide the technology to enter a new generation of radiation therapy treatments. Treatment courses are more customized, and targeted to conform to the individual patient’s anatomy, as well as the location, size, and type of cancer that is being treated. By targeting these cancers with enhanced accuracy and precision, patient response to treatment can be maximized while minimizing radiation doses to normal surrounding tissues. Sparing the treatment of normal tissue reduces the side-effect risks associated with radiation therapy.
“For many cancer patients, radiation therapy, delivered by a linear accelerator, is a key part of treatment,” said Mark Hartman, MD, Regional West radiation oncologist. “Regional West’s new linear accelerator will combine state-of-the-art imaging, targeting, and treatment in one comprehensive system by pinpointing tumors and delivering highly focused radiation treatments.”
“Providing exceptional healthcare to the communities and people in our area is our top priority,” said Jeanne McKerrigan, Regional West Foundation director of development. “By donating to this year’s Gala, you are supporting projects to strengthen the healthcare services that are essential to the region.”
For more information about the event, visit RegionalWestFoundation.org, or call Regional West Foundation at 308-630-1485.