Regional West Foundation Gala to be held virtually with proceeds going toward a new linear accelerator

All proceeds from the event will go toward a new Varian Edge™ linear accelerator for The Cancer Treatment Center at Regional West. The new linear accelerator will provide the technology to enter a new generation of radiation therapy treatments. Treatment courses are more customized, and targeted to conform to the individual patient’s anatomy, as well as the location, size, and type of cancer that is being treated. By targeting these cancers with enhanced accuracy and precision, patient response to treatment can be maximized while minimizing radiation doses to normal surrounding tissues. Sparing the treatment of normal tissue reduces the side-effect risks associated with radiation therapy.