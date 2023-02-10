A path to hope and healing following the loss of a loved one can sometimes be found by sharing your experience with others in a support group.

Regional West Hospice is offering grief support group sessions on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. Sessions can guide attendees through their grief journey and bring a sense of community to those in need.

“We are pleased to host these grief support group sessions for our community members,” Celeste Cardona, BSW, CSW, Regional West Hospice social worker and support group facilitator, said. “Grief journeys that are accompanied by others in a community atmosphere can sometimes be better than those journeys traveled alone. We want to offer this option to those needing grief support.”

Hospice Grief Support Group sessions are free and open to anyone. The sessions are located in the Cheyenne Room at Regional West St. Mary Plaza, 3700 Ave. B, Scottsbluff. For more information, call hospice at 308-630-1149.

Regional West Hospice provides support and specialized care for terminally ill individuals and their families.