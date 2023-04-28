The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists has awarded accreditation to the Regional West Laboratory in Scottsbluff, based on results of a recent on-site inspection.

The facility’s director, Kelly Ramirez, HT(ASCP), was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. Regional West Laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

“We are excited and honored to receive reaccreditation from CAP for our laboratory at Regional West,” Ramirez said. We look forward to continuing to assist our patients in the community with exceptional service.”

“The CAP is pleased to recognize Regional West Laboratory as meeting the high standard set as part of the CAP’s Laboratory Accreditation Program,” said Richard M. Scanlan, M.D., FCAP, chair of the CAP’s Council on Accreditation. “Regional West Laboratory joins the thousands of others that are committed to raising the quality of laboratory services nationally and internationally.”

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal to or more stringent than the government’s own inspection program.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.