Regional West looks back at COVID-19 a year later

Even seemingly small details had to be ironed out.

“You would think it would be easy to establish mask guidelines, but it wasn’t that simple,” said Regional West Chief Operating Officer Tim Osterholm. It had to be determined when cloth masks would be appropriate and for which staff members, since surgical masks and N95 masks were in short supply. “As I think back, so many of those little details had to be decided quickly, then communicated internally and externally. We evolved as national and state guidance evolved.”

The community stepped up to help, making cloth masks, donating food and gift cards for the staff, and creating a night called “Light Up Regional West” on May 2 when local first responders drove by the facility with their flashing lights on in a show of support for the staff.

Osterholm said safety continued to be a top priority for Regional West and the community as a whole.

“How do we care for our community, and how do we protect our staff to make sure Regional West is available to take care of the local and regional population?” he said. “We had to remain diligent. We had to remain steadfast to our community.”

Mentgen praised the staff’s reaction to the initial cases in the hospital.