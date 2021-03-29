Regional West looks back at COVID-19 a year later

Social distance. Hand hygiene. Sanitizing. COVID-19.
All these terms and more came to the forefront as COVID-19 made its way from being a new threat in the United States to being a very real threat in Scotts Bluff County. Although the county’s first positive test wasn’t diagnosed until March 29, the leadership and staff at Regional West had been preparing for the day well ahead of time.
Regional West Chief Medical Officer Matthew Bruner, MD, FACOG, said he recalls talking about COVID-19 in December 2019. Those talks became more intense in February 2020 and into early March when the first Nebraska case was diagnosed in Omaha.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services took the lead in establishing a plan and protocols for patients and staff. Regional West leadership used that guidance to tailor a plan for implementation.
“We had to cater our plan to what was going to be effective in Scotts Bluff County,” said Regional West President and CEO John Mentgen, FACHE. “You could look at what they were doing in other locations, but no two counties are alike.”
In tandem with the Rural Nebraska Healthcare Network, Regional West continued to coordinate care services, staffing, and supplies for patients and staff, while preparing for the eventual need to provide specialized services as virus numbers increased.
Even seemingly small details had to be ironed out.
“You would think it would be easy to establish mask guidelines, but it wasn’t that simple,” said Regional West Chief Operating Officer Tim Osterholm. It had to be determined when cloth masks would be appropriate and for which staff members, since surgical masks and N95 masks were in short supply. “As I think back, so many of those little details had to be decided quickly, then communicated internally and externally. We evolved as national and state guidance evolved.”
The community stepped up to help, making cloth masks, donating food and gift cards for the staff, and creating a night called “Light Up Regional West” on May 2 when local first responders drove by the facility with their flashing lights on in a show of support for the staff.
Osterholm said safety continued to be a top priority for Regional West and the community as a whole.
“How do we care for our community, and how do we protect our staff to make sure Regional West is available to take care of the local and regional population?” he said. “We had to remain diligent. We had to remain steadfast to our community.”
Mentgen praised the staff’s reaction to the initial cases in the hospital.
“Courageous is not a big enough word for our staff,” he said. “Our people were on the front line. People helping people.”
As COVID-19 continued, so did changes and precautions. Regional West initiated a COVID-19 test collection center and special respiratory clinic for the public. Leadership met daily to continuously evaluate emergency preparedness and response plans. Visitor restrictions were put in place for those entering the facility to obtain services or visit others receiving medical care. Even staff entrances were reduced as a means to monitor staff members’ health as they entered the facility.
Stay-at-home directives helped ease the increase in cases early on, but things picked up again after the summer months.
“In the fall, when that COVID-19 wave came, it was fast and furious,” Mentgen said.
Regional West Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer Amanda Vick, RN, said it was a challenge to keep up with the staffing changes.
“We had to find a way to balance things, whether it was on an hourly basis or a daily basis or a weekly basis,” Vick said. “It was always about rebalancing our staffing needs, based on the needs of the patients coming through our doors every day.”
Each area of the hospital and each facility had its own decisions to manage, and Vick said the front-line staff received help from other areas to assist with the load.
“We did a lot of team nursing,” she said. “Our nurses learned who some of their additional resources are. We’ve created a bigger team of support, and we now know how to utilize that support.”
Dr. Bruner said he is proud of how the Regional West staff handled the onset of COVID-19, and how they are still handling things today.
“Our people across the health system stepped-up, rather than shrinking back,” he said. "The Regional West team worked around the clock to care for the community, and by stepping up, the team came together and succeeded on many fronts throughout this pandemic."