Regional West Medical Center expands patient visitation

Scottsbluff, Neb. – Effective Jan. 26, Regional West has expanded the visitation policy to allow one designated visitor per patient daily. Visitors are required to wear a mask while in all Regional West facilities.

The expanded visitation is due in part to the decline of active COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle as monitored through Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD).

Visiting hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients may have one designated visitor over the age of 19 every 24 hours. Visitation is not allowed for patients with confirmed positive COVID-19 or persons under investigation for COVID-19 with test results pending.

Regional West encourages family members and friends to use alternative ways to interact with loved ones who are hospitalized, including phone calls, FaceTime, Skype and other means.

All Regional West health care facilities will continue to screen all patients and visitors prior to entering. If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms, including fever, sore throat, and cough with shortness of breath, please call 308-630-2100, where screeners will assist you in making an appointment at Regional West’s Respiratory Clinic. Walk-ins are not accepted at the Respiratory Clinic, located at 3011 Ave. B.

Remember, the best way to protect yourself from all respiratory viruses, includes washing your hands frequently with soap and water, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw the tissue in the trash, staying home when you are sick, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects.