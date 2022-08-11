Regional West Medical Center obtains Hospital Accreditation from the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ)

Regional West Medical Center has been surveyed by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ) and has successfully met the requirements for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating compliance with CIHQ Standards and the Conditions of Participation by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This recognition reflects the hospital’s continuous commitment to safety and quality patient care.

Regional West Medical Center was subjected to a rigorous unannounced onsite assessment in July 2022. The CIHQ team toured the hospital, reviewed medical records, observed care practices, and interviewed staff and patients.

“CIHQ’ goal is to partner with hospitals to improve the care provided in our communities,” states Richard Curtis, Chief Executive Officer of CIHQ. “CIHQ is proud to recognize Regional West Medical Center for achieving accreditation.”

“The survey accreditation from CIHQ is very important to Regional West. The success of the survey shows our team of physicians, providers, and staff at Regional West are focused on providing exceptional healthcare and improving patient outcomes and patient safety.” said John Mentgen, President and CEO of Regional West Health Services.

For more information, please visit the CIHQ Accredited Hospital website, https://www.cihq.org/hospital_accreditation_division.asp.