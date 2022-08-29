Regional West offering flu, COVID-19 vaccines at worksite clinics

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. ― Help your employees fight the flu and protect their health during flu season! Regional West Community Health is now scheduling worksite flu shot clinics for October and November. When scheduling, each clinic will also have the option of including free COVID-19 vaccines.

Clinics are now being scheduled for October and November for area businesses with at least seven employees. Businesses with fewer than seven employees may provide vaccinations for spouses, or partner with a nearby business.

“Worksite flu clinics are a quick, easy, and effective way to help employees stay healthy and prevent influenza from spreading in our workplaces and communities,” said Paulette Schnell, RN, MSN, Regional West Community Health director. “As a business who has provided worksite flu clinics for over 30 years, we can provide a smooth and successful vaccination clinic that will help your company stay on track during the flu season.”

To schedule a clinic at your worksite, please call Community Health, at 308-630-1821. You will need to provide the approximate number of employees who will be vaccinated, the date and time you prefer, if you would like to also receive COVID-19 vaccinations, and the location for your worksite clinic.

For more information about flu vaccinations, contact Regional West Community Health at 308-630-1126.