Regional West offers comprehensive weight management clinic

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., — Effective weight loss is more than just dropping pounds as quickly as possible. It’s important to establish healthy habits that lead to improved long-term overall health and quality of life. Now there is comprehensive weight management assistance available right here in western Nebraska at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine’s Comprehensive Weight Management clinic.

Services are being offered by Lindsey Mosel, MD, and nurse practitioner Emily Stull-Carlson, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC.

“We are committed to providing compassionate care while working with our patients to lose weight and maintain the loss. Even a five to 10% weight loss can dramatically improve a person’s health,” said Dr. Mosel. “I am excited that we are expanding our services to help patients with this journey.”

You may benefit from the Comprehensive Weight Management program if you:

• Are interested in managing your weight with medical help

• Are overweight but have never tried losing weight before

• Have struggled to lose weight in the past

• Are a post-bariatric surgery patient who wants help with weight maintenance

To schedule an appointment with a Comprehensive Weight Management provider, call Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, Scottsbluff at 308-630-2100 and request a weight management appointment. Physician referrals are not required.