Regional West offers convenient options for getting your flu shot

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the most important step in protecting against influenza. Regional West wants to make it easy for you and your family to help be protected from the flu virus with convenient vaccine options.

Regional West’s annual drive-thru (high-dose) flu shot clinic for Medicare patients 65 years of age and older is set for Saturday, Oct. 9 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Regional West Medical Plaza South. Participants should wear a mask, clothing with short sleeves, and bring their Medicare Part B card.

Starting Oct. 4, flu vaccines are available for anyone six months of age and older Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 313 West 38th St. in Scottsbluff. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Three different types of vaccines are offered: standard-dose, high dose (for 65 years of age and older), and egg-free. To schedule your appointment, call Regional West Community Health at 308-630-1126.

Flu shot clinics for children six months of age and older are available through the Regional West Physicians Clinic-Pediatrics on Oct. 6 and 7 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule your child’s flu vaccine, call the Pediatrics clinic at 308-630-1811.