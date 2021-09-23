Regional West offers convenient options for getting your flu shot

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the most important step in protecting against influenza. Regional West wants to make it easy for you and your family to help be protected from the flu virus with convenient vaccine options.
Regional West’s annual drive-thru (high-dose) flu shot clinic for Medicare patients 65 years of age and older is set for Saturday, Oct. 9 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Regional West Medical Plaza South. Participants should wear a mask, clothing with short sleeves, and bring their Medicare Part B card.
Starting Oct. 4, flu vaccines are available for anyone six months of age and older Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 313 West 38th St. in Scottsbluff. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Three different types of vaccines are offered: standard-dose, high dose (for 65 years of age and older), and egg-free. To schedule your appointment, call Regional West Community Health at 308-630-1126.
Flu shot clinics for children six months of age and older are available through the Regional West Physicians Clinic-Pediatrics on Oct. 6 and 7 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule your child’s flu vaccine, call the Pediatrics clinic at 308-630-1811.
Patients in Garden County and surrounding communities can receive their flu shot by walk-in and scheduled appointments. Appointments can be scheduled at Regional West Garden County by calling 308-772-3283.
Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, Chappell offers walk-ins and appointments for flu shots Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patients should wear a mask and bring their Medicare Part B card or a two-sided copy of their insurance card. For more information about Chappell’s flu shot clinic or to schedule an appointment, please call the Chappell clinic at 308-874-2549.
Sidney patients can drive thru to get their flu shots during the times below:
—— Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon
—— Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon
—— Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to noon
—— Sept. 28 and 30 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
——Oct. 12 and 14 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
—— Oct. 26 and 28 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Patients should wear a mask and bring their Medicare Part B card or a two-sided copy of their insurance card. For more information about the Sidney’s drive-thru flu shot clinics, please call Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, Sidney at 308-254-9192.
“This year, flu vaccines are designed to protect you from all four of the flu viruses,” said Paulette Schnell, RN, MSN, Regional West Community Health director. “It is extremely important for individuals at higher risk to get the flu vaccine. Individuals at higher risk include young children, people with health conditions, pregnant people, and people 65 years of age or older.”
All insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid are accepted at the clinics. Patients should bring their insurance, Medicaid, and/or Medicare cards with them. Flexible options will be available for those without insurance.
All Regional West health care facilities continue to screen all employees and patients for COVID-19 related symptoms upon entry.