Regional West officials recommend booster shots for individuals

SCOTTSBLUFF – As COVID-19 vaccine booster shots roll out in the coming weeks, people with underlying health conditions are advised to be the first in line to get the added protection.

Regional West Chief Medical Officer Matthew Bruner, MD, FACOG, said the initial focus is on those who are unable to mount a sufficient immunoresponse.

“The chronically sick, the immunosuppressed, the ones who struggle to mount that immune response are the first ones who should go get that booster shot,” Dr. Bruner said. “It gives them the best chance of preventing COVID-19.”

Dr. Bruner said those with underlying health conditions should certainly get the third dose, and advised that individuals should consult with their provider, particularly if there is a concern about timing as it relates to other treatments that person may be receiving.

“Your provider knows your medical history,” Dr. Bruner said. “He or she knows how you dealt with illnesses before the pandemic and your personal immune response. They would be the ones most equipped to visit with you about whether you should or shouldn’t get the booster shot.”

The booster shot is the same formula as the first two doses people received – no change to the dosage or any ingredients.