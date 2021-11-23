Regional West physician, his son and family friend identified as those killed in Chadron plane crash

A Regional West physician, his son and a family friend were killed in a Chadron plane crash Sunday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug released the identities of those killed in the crash that occurred near Chadron Sunday. Various social media posts and other sources have also confirmed the identities of the pilot and two passengers who died in the crash.

Dr. Matthew Bruner, 44, died in the crash, along with his oldest son, Noah Bruner, 21, and a Gering woman, Sydnee Brester, 19.

Bruner and his son, Noah, were avid Vikings fans, according to social media posts on both their pages, and had traveled to the Vikings’ game against the Green Bay Packers. According to a social media post from the Colorado company at which Noah Bruner worked, he had been traveling back on Sunday with his father, his brother James, and Brester. After they had dropped off James Bruner in Chadron, they were en route to Fort Collins when the crash occurred.