Regional West promotes National Immunization Awareness Month

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., — During National Immunization Awareness Month, Regional West offers multiple options to help you and your family stay up-to-date with routine vaccines.

Regional West Community Health holds an immunization clinic Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The clinic is located at 313 West 38th Street, Scottsbluff. Walk-ins are welcome or call 308-630-1126 to schedule an appointment.

As a comprehensive immunization clinic, Regional West Community Health offers a wide range of immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccinations.

To view the available vaccine list, visit Regional West Community Health’s website at https://www.rwhs.org/services/family-children/community-health/immunization-clinic.

“All age ranges, from newborns to seniors, should keep receiving routine vaccines to help stay healthy throughout their lives,” said Paulette Schnell, RN, MSN, Regional West Community Health director. “By preventing disease, vaccines also reduce the costs associated with missed time from work, doctor visits, and hospitalizations.”

Regional West Community Health accepts Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance, and can provide options for the uninsured.

Another option is to visit with your Regional West physician or provider for your family’s immunizations. Don’t have a Regional West physician or provider? Find one at https://www.rwhs.org/find-provider.