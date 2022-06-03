Regional West recognizes National Cancer Survivors Day on June 5 as a celebration of life held in hundreds of communities nationwide and around the world each year on the first Sunday in June.

Since 1988, the nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation has promoted National Cancer Survivors Day as a celebration of life for anyone who has a history of the disease to raise awareness and celebrate other survivors. Because we all likely know someone impacted by cancer, it is a day for everyone, whether you are a cancer survivor, a family member, friend, or medical professional.

“We are inspired daily by those who are in their battle against this terrible disease, but on the first Sunday in June each year, we pause to recognize all survivors and draw continued inspiration from their unwavering strength and determination,” said Michael Yung, MD, Regional West Cancer Committee Chair. “National Cancer Survivors Day provides an opportunity to recognize how far we have come in the fight against cancer, but it also serves as a reminder that the fight is not over.”

For more information about Regional West’s Cancer Services, visit www.rwhs.org or call The Cancer Treatment Center at 308-630-1348 for more information.

