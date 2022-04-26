Regional West recognizes National Infant Immunization Week

In recognition of National Infant Immunization Week, Regional West advises parents of the importance of getting infants immunized and keeping immunizations up to date.

National Infant Immunization Week, April 24 through 30, is an excellent time to learn about the vaccines your child may need. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaccines can help prevent infectious diseases that once killed or harmed many infants, children, and adults.

“Vaccines can help save lives by protecting us from serious diseases, like measles, whooping cough, and COVID-19,” said Paulette Schnell, Regional West Community Health director. “It’s important to keep our children up-to-date on their vaccinations.”

Schnell added that because many families’ routines were disrupted the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having regular checkups and receiving recommended vaccinations were often postponed.

“Vaccination is a highly effective and easy way to help keep your family healthy,” said Schnell. “Now is the time to check their records and make an appointment.”

Talk to your child’s physician or provider to make sure he or she is on track with vaccinations. Don’t have a Regional West physician or provider? Find one at https://www.rwhs.org/find-provider, or call Community Health at 308-630-1126 to schedule an appointment.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form