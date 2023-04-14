During National Volunteer Week April 16 through 22, Regional West is recognizing the exceptional efforts of our volunteers.

Volunteers have been a proud part of Regional West’s heritage for over 70 years. Our volunteers come from all corners of the community and represent a variety of professions, age groups, and physical abilities, as well as ethnic and cultural backgrounds. Volunteers help in many areas at Regional West, including information desks, the Transfer Center, and The Gift Shop. Ally Berggren, director of Volunteers & Friends of Regional West, Service Excellence, and The Gift Shop, said volunteers are an essential part of the hospital’s culture.

“The volunteers at Regional West are a tremendous asset to our hospital and community,” she said. “They serve as upstanding role models in providing exceptional customer service to our patients, visitors, and employees. It is truly my honor to work alongside such amazing people.”

Since 2019, Lindsay Kuxhausen has split her time working in The Gift Shop and assisting with garbage pickup. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she also helped with visitor screening and mail delivery. For her, a positive attitude is essential to getting the most out of volunteering.

“It’s what you do with your time and energy that matters,” she said.

Fellow volunteer Diane Hunzeker has worked in The Gift Shop for five years and enjoys seeing familiar faces when she’s on campus.

“I absolutely love this job. Sometimes you see people that you haven’t seen in forever, and it puts a smile on your face,” Hunzeker said. “That’s what I love about being here in The Gift Shop. This is one of the best jobs I’ve ever had.”

For more information on volunteering at Regional West, visit https://www.rwhs.org/ways-give/volunteers-friends to learn more or fill out an application form.