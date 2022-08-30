Regional West recognizes Neurosurgery Awareness Month

Regional West encourages people to take charge of their brain and spine health during Neurosurgery Awareness Month in August.

As the region’s resource for comprehensive neurosurgical care, Regional West’s neurosurgeons are fellowship trained. They specialize in treating conditions ranging from complex physical trauma and brain tumors to diseases of the brain, spine, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves, including chronic pain and degenerative diseases of the neck and lower back.

“We are a Blue Choice Spine Center of Excellence, of which there are five in the state of Nebraska,” said Regional West Neurosurgery & Spine Center neurosurgeon Omar Jimenez, MD, FAANS, in a press release. “We offer state-of-the-art surgical options and performing surgeries you might think you would have to travel to larger urban hospitals to have done. As a regional medical center, we work in coordination with other institutions to give our patients exceptional care.”

To schedule an appointment or to learn more about Regional West Physicians Clinic-Neurosurgery & Spine Center, visit rwhs.org or call the clinic at 308-630-1947.