Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center receives infant holiday clothing donations

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Babies born in December at Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center are celebrating their first holiday season in style, thanks to a Nebraska-based program called Handmade for the Holidays.

In 2011, Handmade for the Holidays started as a family support project to boost the spirits of families with children in neonatal intensive care units. Since then, volunteers from across the Midwest have created and donated thousands of handmade items to newborn nurseries and NICUs in Nebraska, South Dakota and western Iowa. Several organizations help collect, sanitize and organize items, including Girl Scout troops, sororities and March of Dimes.

Erin Walvoord, a neonatal nurse practitioner, splits her time working for the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha and the BICC in Scottsbluff. When she saw that the Scottsbluff area didn’t have a newborn-focused support program, she connected with Handmade for the Holidays to bring handmade donations here.

“There are many support programs available in the Omaha and Lincoln area, especially with March of Dimes. I wanted to bring something here,” Walvoord said.

Walvoord travels monthly from her home in eastern Nebraska to Scottsbluff, bringing outfits for each major holiday. Donations typically include a hat and bodysuit. Each item is unique and crafted with care by those who have donated yarn, clothing or simply time.

“Some families use their outfits for newborn photos, while others keep theirs as keepsakes,” Walvoord said. “It’s nice to see families enjoy a handmade item that’s special and unique.”

When COVID-19 hit, Handmade for the Holidays continued to be a bright spot for both families and volunteers. Many women in nursing homes took up knitting and crocheting to help keep the supply going, which led to growth for the program.

“In the peak of the pandemic, this project found a way to keep the oldest and youngest populations connected. We saw a lot of growth during COVID-19,” Walvoord said.

Birth and Infant Care Center Director Erika Carmody, MSN, RN, said she appreciates the generosity of donors and the impact they have on patients’ families.

“The BICC and Pediatrics employees are always elated to have these adorable handmade items to give to our babies and their families,” Carmody said. “We are so thankful for the generosity of the Handmade for the Holidays group, as well as Erin, for being so dedicated in getting us these items. This program brings a lot of joy to our families and employees around the holidays.”