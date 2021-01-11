Regional West’s Sleep Program Earns Reaccreditation

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West’s Sleep Disorder & Diagnostic Clinic’s Sleep Program has earned a three-year reaccreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).

Accreditation is a review process that allows healthcare organizations to demonstrate compliance and their ability to meet standards and regulations through an accreditation organization. For the ACHC, onsite accreditation surveys are conducted every three years by ACHC surveyors with industry-specific experience. These surveys take a comprehensive look at a program’s organizational structure, policies and procedures, and compliance with state and federal laws.

“Achieving reaccreditation is a great accomplishment for our sleep program,” said Jason Thyne, administrative director of Therapies and Imaging. “ACHC accreditation demonstrates our sleep program’s commitment to quality, patient outcomes and safety, and exceptional care.”

Stephen Smith, MD, FCCP, medical director of the Sleep Disorder & Diagnostic Clinic, said he is proud of the sleep clinic staff’s dedication to providing excellent patient care.