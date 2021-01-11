Regional West’s Sleep Program Earns Reaccreditation

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West’s Sleep Disorder & Diagnostic Clinic’s Sleep Program has earned a three-year reaccreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).
Accreditation is a review process that allows healthcare organizations to demonstrate compliance and their ability to meet standards and regulations through an accreditation organization. For the ACHC, onsite accreditation surveys are conducted every three years by ACHC surveyors with industry-specific experience. These surveys take a comprehensive look at a program’s organizational structure, policies and procedures, and compliance with state and federal laws.
“Achieving reaccreditation is a great accomplishment for our sleep program,” said Jason Thyne, administrative director of Therapies and Imaging. “ACHC accreditation demonstrates our sleep program’s commitment to quality, patient outcomes and safety, and exceptional care.”
Stephen Smith, MD, FCCP, medical director of the Sleep Disorder & Diagnostic Clinic, said he is proud of the sleep clinic staff’s dedication to providing excellent patient care.
“Achieving and maintaining ACHC accreditation is no easy feat, and this speaks to the level of hard work our staff puts in every day. I am happy to congratulate the sleep clinic for their achievement,” he said.
Regional West’s Sleep Disorder & Diagnostic Clinic, located in Medical Plaza North, uses the latest equipment available to diagnose sleep disorders from pediatrics to adults of all ages. The two-bed clinic offers both onsite and home sleep tests to help diagnose sleep disorders such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and narcolepsy.
Patients experiencing symptoms of a sleep disorder, including lack of sleep, daytime sleepiness, unexplained high blood pressure, confusion, trouble concentrating, loud snoring, and apneic periods while sleeping should see their primary healthcare provider for a sleep study referral. For more information about Regional West’s Sleep Disorder & Diagnostic Clinic, visit RWHS.org.