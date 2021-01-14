Regional West’s TestNebraska Site moves to Harms Center

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Starting Jan. 13, Regional West’s TestNebraska site has relocated from 3912 Ave. B to Western Nebraska Community College’s (WNCC) John N. Harms Center at 2620 College Park, Scottsbluff.

Regional West announced its partnership with TestNebraska, the state’s initiative to offer free COVID-19 testing to eligible residents, in July. Since then, Panhandle residents have received testing at the 3912 Ave. B location. To help keep the testing team protected from inclement weather, the site is moving to the Harms Center, which offers a drive-through bay for vehicles.

“Regional West would like to thank WNCC for partnering with us to support testing space at the Harms Center,” said Regional West Chief Operating Officer Tim Osterholm. “We appreciate them supporting our team to continue COVID-19 testing during the winter months for the region’s residents.”

Patients can go to TestNebraska.com to take the assessment and schedule a free test. Once the assessment is complete, they will choose which test site best fits their needs and then schedule an appointment. Testing is by appointment only. After the appointment is scheduled, the patient will receive a QR code and unique ID. This information must be printed or accessed electronically to receive a test.