Regional West’s TestNebraska Site moves to Harms Center

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Starting Jan. 13, Regional West’s TestNebraska site has relocated from 3912 Ave. B to Western Nebraska Community College’s (WNCC) John N. Harms Center at 2620 College Park, Scottsbluff.
Regional West announced its partnership with TestNebraska, the state’s initiative to offer free COVID-19 testing to eligible residents, in July. Since then, Panhandle residents have received testing at the 3912 Ave. B location. To help keep the testing team protected from inclement weather, the site is moving to the Harms Center, which offers a drive-through bay for vehicles.
“Regional West would like to thank WNCC for partnering with us to support testing space at the Harms Center,” said Regional West Chief Operating Officer Tim Osterholm. “We appreciate them supporting our team to continue COVID-19 testing during the winter months for the region’s residents.”
Patients can go to TestNebraska.com to take the assessment and schedule a free test. Once the assessment is complete, they will choose which test site best fits their needs and then schedule an appointment. Testing is by appointment only. After the appointment is scheduled, the patient will receive a QR code and unique ID. This information must be printed or accessed electronically to receive a test.
Patients need to enter from the north (coming from East 27th Street) and travel south to enter the line at College Park. Patients will be greeted by Regional West staff and taken through the check-in and testing process. Please bring a valid ID.
If you were exposed to COVID-19 or are feeling sick, you’re asked to self-quarantine until receiving your test results. This means remain home, watch for symptoms of COVID-19, and stay away from people who are at higher risk of getting COVID-19.
If you test positive, self-isolate immediately. Stay home in a separate area from other people and animals, including pets. Use a separate bathroom if possible. The local health department will contact you within seven days with further information.