Regional West to host Drive-Thru Career Fair

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West is hosting a drive-thru career fair as a safe and effective option for those who may be seeking a new career.

The career fair will be Wednesday, June 30 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Birth and Infant Care Center entrance round driveway.

Attendees can drive up and receive a bag filled with information from Regional West for departments that are currently hiring. Resumes will be accepted at this time.

Regional West is hiring immediately for: RN, LPN, CNA (with leadership positions available); EMT and paramedic; Laboratory and Pharmacy; office support; Food Services; and Environmental Services-Housekeeping.

Prizes will be awarded for the first 10 cars to arrive. Attendees can register for drawings and giveaways at the event. Information about Regional West and our employment opportunities will be available. Some same-day interviews will be conducted.

In the interest of safety, masks are encouraged, and social distancing guidelines will apply.