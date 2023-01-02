Regional West welcomes Noah, first baby of 2023

Regional West welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:55 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Noah Ray Wyrick is the first baby born in 2023 at Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center, weighing in at 9 pounds, 11 ounces, and 21 ¼ inches long.

Regional West Birth and Infant Care Center nurse Adrian Brown, RN, presented the family with an assortment of baby gifts, which is a Regional West tradition for the first baby born each year at the medical center. Baby Noah also received a onesie commemorating his status at Regional West’s first baby born in 2023.

