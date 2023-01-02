 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Regional West welcomes Noah, first baby of 2023

edit Wyrick-Wheeler-Schneider-First Baby of 2023-Jan 2023-cropped.jpg

Nathan Wheeler and Tessa Quicke-Wyrick are the proud parents of Noah, Regional West’s first baby of 2023.

Regional West welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:55 p.m. on New Year’s Day. 

Noah Ray Wyrick is the first baby born in 2023 at Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center, weighing in at 9 pounds, 11 ounces, and 21 ¼ inches long.

edit Wyrick-Schneider-First Baby of 2023-Jan 23-02.jpg

Noah Ray Wyrick, son of Tessa Quicke-Wyrick and Nathan Wheeler, is Regional West’s first baby of 2023. He was born Jan. 1 at 6:55 p.m.

Regional West Birth and Infant Care Center nurse Adrian Brown, RN, presented the family with an assortment of baby gifts, which is a Regional West tradition for the first baby born each year at the medical center. Baby Noah also received a onesie commemorating his status at Regional West’s first baby born in 2023.

Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff, Neb., is the parent company of Regional West Medical Center, a 188-bed regional referral center and the only Level II Trauma Center in Nebraska west of Kearney. As the region’s only tertiary referral medical center, Regional West offers care that spans more than 32 medical specialties provided by over 28 physician clinics. With nearly 300 in-network providers and approximately 2,000 staff members, Regional West provides comprehensive and innovative healthcare services for the people of western Nebraska and the neighboring states of Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

