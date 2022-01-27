Regional West welcomes two advanced practice clinicians

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West recently added two advanced practice clinicians to its medical staff.

Taylor Anderson, DNP, APRN-CPNP, sees patients at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Pediatrics. The clinic provides western Nebraska’s only comprehensive inpatient and outpatient pediatric care for patients from birth to age 18. Anderson earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Maryville University, St. Louis, Missouri, and is certified by the Pediatric Nursing Certification Board as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner.

Kara Plett, MSN, FNP-BC, sees patients at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Internal Medicine. She and her colleagues are involved in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult conditions and disease. Plett earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing from Walden University, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a Family Nurse Practitioner.

To learn more about these providers, visit rwhs.org/find-provider.