Regional West working on computer network interruption

The Regional West healthcare system continued Wednesday working to address a computer network interruption.
According to information released to the Star-Herald, all Regional West entities are experiencing the interruption.
RWMC updated its information Wednesday.
“Regional West Medical Center and all Physician Clinics are open and operational, however, some patients may be contacted to reschedule their appointment,” Regional West representatives said.
The Regional West Emergency and Trauma Center is open for those experiencing emergent health concerns.
The Star-Herald will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
