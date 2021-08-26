Registration open for after-school art classes at WNAC

SCOTTSBLUFF - The West Nebraska Arts Center, led by the support of Platte Valley Companies, the North Platte Valley Artist Guild, the Panhandle Shrine Club, the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, announces that enrollment is now open for the After-School Art Program.

The goal of West Nebraska Arts Center’s seven month After-School Art Program is to offer visual arts education to grades first through sixth using the Nebraska State Standards for Fine Arts Education as a guide. Students will create, present, respond to and connect with art. Through exploration of media — painting, drawing, printmaking, collage, sculpture, applied design and technology — children will create a portfolio of their work throughout the program and have an opportunity to participate in a gallery exhibit during the month of April.

The instructor for the After-School Art Program for first through third grade will be Mary Hunt.