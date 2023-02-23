The Western Nebraska Trauma Symposium will be held Friday, March 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Regional West Education Center in Scottsbluff.

The symposium is designed for physicians, advanced practice clinicians and nurses who desire to further their knowledge and understanding of trauma related topics. The guest speakers are experts in their disciplines and represent a wide range of trauma subject matter.

Trauma symposium facilitator Rommie Hughes, MD, FACS, RPVI, a surgeon with Regional West Physicians Clinic-Surgery, Vascular Diagnostics. Hughes serves as the medical director of Regional West Trauma Services.

“We’re excited to host western Nebraska’s first annual trauma symposium,” he said. “Our guest speakers are physicians from across Nebraska and out of state who look forward to sharing current information and innovative approaches to trauma care.”

There is no cost to attend the symposium, but seating is limited. Please RSVP by March 10. To register, or for detailed information about the symposium, visit RWHS.org/TraumaSymposium.

Regional West Trauma Services offers the region’s most technologically advanced, complete emergency and trauma care. As Nebraska’s only Level II Trauma Center west of Kearney, our expert surgeons and specialists are available 24/7. Regional West’s Trauma Services team works closely with the region's critical access hospitals, as well as pre-hospital services, including volunteer basic life support services, Emergency Medical Services, and the Air Link flight service.