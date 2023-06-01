The 35th annual Regional West Foundation Golf Scramble will be held Monday, July 10, at the Scotts Bluff Country Club. Registration is now open for four-person teams and sponsorship opportunities. Limited spots are available.

All proceeds from this year’s golf scramble will go toward a new Varian Edge linear accelerator for The Cancer Treatment Center at Regional West.

Hole prizes will be given away, and players will have a chance to win $5,000 as a hole-in-one prize sponsored by DQ Grill & Chill. Also, coming back for the second year in a row is the GolfBall Cannon.

The foundation is excited to welcome Infinx as the event’s major sponsor.

To register your team or become a sponsor, visit bit.ly/393ftwP. Call the foundation at 308-630-1485 for more information.