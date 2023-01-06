 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Registration to open for kindergarten, preschool, and Sixpence in Scottsbluff

Registration is set to open soon for several early childhood education programs in Scottsbluff Public Schools.

The Sixpence Early Childhood Program has immediate openings for qualifying families with children ages birth to 3. This program aims to guide parents in being their child’s first teacher through home visits geared toward teaching parents how to capture the teachable moments in everyday life and prepare their children for preschool.

To apply or receive information about this no-cost program, visit www.sbps.net/sixpence.

Registration for both kindergarten and Bear Cub Preschool will be Jan. 30-Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A student must be 5 years old on or before July 31, 2023, for kindergarten. Children who will be 3 or 4 by that date are eligible for preschool.

Early admission is also available for children who will turn 5between July 31 and Oct. 1. Information on early admission is available at www.sbps.net.

Registration for preschool will be held at the preschool stadium location at 2512 Second Ave., between Scottsbluff High School and Bluffs Middle School. Registration packets can be downloaded beginning Jan. 24 at www.sbps.net/preschool.

Kindergarten registration will be held at the elementary school in the family’s attendance area. Any parent unsure of their attendance area can use the map at www.sbps.net/map to determine the school their child will attend.

Alternatives are available for kindergarten registration in the evening and online. Online registration can be completed at www.sbps.net/register, and evening appointments are available upon request Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Evening appointments are first-come, first-served.

Students must be registered by their parent or guardian. Other requirements for registration include:

  • A copy of the state-certified birth certificate.
  • Immunization, physicals and vision examinations: These must be completed and a record provided to the school before the child enters kindergarten. Preschool requires a record of up-to-date immunizations.
  • Proof of address (such as a current driver’s license, utility bill, etc.).

SBPS encourages parents to complete registration as early as possible so planning can be completed for next year’s kindergarten and preschool classes. Parents with questions should contact the elementary school in their attendance area or Bear Cub Preschool.

Fletcher Halfaker is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at fletcher.halfaker@starherald.com. 

