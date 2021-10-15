'Remember where you are from': Deploying soldiers offered words of support during send-off

During the ceremonies, Bohac presented Capt. Jared Baker, commander of the 1057th Military Police Company, with the “Adjutant General Coin of Excellence,” a challenge coin. It’s a tradition Bohac said had been started and is a representation and a reminder to Baker and all the soldiers of the 1057th of “where they come from, … Nebraska.” Nowhere on the uniform does it say “Nebraska,” he said, but he urged the soldiers to “remember where you are from, and where you are going to come back from, and to perform your duty, with honor, integrity and knowing that you are representing the people of Nebraska.”

Send-off ceremonies are important, Bohac told the Star-Herald. “As the leader of the Nebraska National Guard, I think it’s always important that they get to see the leadership before they go, and that we get the opportunity to express the confidence we feel for the soldiers and their readiness to perform their mission.”

He also said it is important to share the message with the soldiers that the Nebraska National Guard, and the community, will be there for their families during the deployment.

“Anybody with doubt where the patriotism is, I’d say let them come here,” he said.