‘Remember you are dust:’ Catholic church says ashes are optional for first day of Lent

The beginning of the Lenten season is marked by Ash Wednesday, a day in which many churches, including the Catholic Church, distribute ashes to the congregation to remind them of their mortality as they prepare for the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
However, the typical rite of using ashes to make a cross on one’s forehead was optional this year in the Roman Catholic Church, due to COVID-19. The Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments released a note to priests around the world that informed them to take more precautions during this ritual.
Not only did the note explain that the ashes were optional, but it also said the priest would say the formula, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” one time to the entire congregation, instead of individually as a person came up to receive the ashes.
Various churches around the world have looked at other ways of distributing ashes more safely, including using a cotton swab or sprinkling the ashes on one’s head, which was the Vatican’s suggestion in the note sent to priests.
At St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff, Father Stephen Deaver, a retired priest filling in for Father Vince Parsons who is on a sabbatical, decided to continue with the usual way of distributing ashes. In accordance with the Vatican’s note, he made receiving ashes optional.
“The ashes are simply a symbol. They are there on your head, (but) what really counts and what is terribly important is the interior change. That’s what’s important,” he said during his homily, or sermon. “This celebration today on Ash Wednesday turns our attention to the fact that all of our bodies are going to be turned to dust in the grave. We came from nothing; we came from dust. And we will return to dust. The important part is the part that is going to live forever.”
Deaver explained that whether one went up to receive the ashes or not, it was important to take away the message of the ashes — that life on earth is limited, but there is a part of the human that is eternal, and that is the soul.
For many of the congregation at the noon Mass, though, the symbolism of the ashes was too important to pass up receiving.
“A lot of churches are more crowded on Ash Wednesday than they are on Easter or Christmas because people get something that they can take home and everybody can see, and that’s the only time that happens,” Regina DeFoe, a visiting Catholic from Bayard, said. “It’s just an important reminder of what Father said, you’re ashes and into ash you will return.
“I went to my nephew’s funeral yesterday, and it’s just a reality for everybody that the end of life is death, so we try to live our life the best way we can, and that’s what we can do.”
St. Agnes parishioners Joanne Krieg and Shelley Thomas said the ashes, along with the entire season of Lent, are meant to be a reminder for Catholics to live humbly as their Savior did.
“It’s a visible sign to remind us throughout the day, and throughout the 40 days of Lent, that we need to humble ourselves before God and before others, and to change, change those things in our lives that need to be changed,” Krieg said. “It’s an effort to humble ourselves, just like the gospel said.”
The gospel passage from Wednesday morning that Krieg referred to came from Matthew 6:1-6, 16-18. In this Bible reading, Jesus preaches to be humble about doing righteous deeds like alms-giving, fasting and praying.
“But when you give alms, do not let your left hand know what your right is doing, so that your almsgiving may be secret. And your Father who sees in secret will repay you,” verses three and four say.
Thomas said that the humility that Jesus preaches is at the very core of Catholic teaching, and the entire season of Lent is meant to remind Catholics to practice humility and really focus on bettering themselves.
“It allows us to renew and rejuvenate and refocus on our Catholic roots, which is all about the humbleness of giving to others and being humble ourselves,” she said. “… It’s a sincere introspection is what it boils down to.”