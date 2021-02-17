‘Remember you are dust:’ Catholic church says ashes are optional for first day of Lent

“The ashes are simply a symbol. They are there on your head, (but) what really counts and what is terribly important is the interior change. That’s what’s important,” he said during his homily, or sermon. “This celebration today on Ash Wednesday turns our attention to the fact that all of our bodies are going to be turned to dust in the grave. We came from nothing; we came from dust. And we will return to dust. The important part is the part that is going to live forever.”

Deaver explained that whether one went up to receive the ashes or not, it was important to take away the message of the ashes — that life on earth is limited, but there is a part of the human that is eternal, and that is the soul.

For many of the congregation at the noon Mass, though, the symbolism of the ashes was too important to pass up receiving.

“A lot of churches are more crowded on Ash Wednesday than they are on Easter or Christmas because people get something that they can take home and everybody can see, and that’s the only time that happens,” Regina DeFoe, a visiting Catholic from Bayard, said. “It’s just an important reminder of what Father said, you’re ashes and into ash you will return.