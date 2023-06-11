Starting this Tuesday, readers of the Star-Herald will enjoy an expanded print newspaper with a different publication schedule and delivery model.

Each week, you’ll receive your print edition on three days — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — with four sections each day and enhanced coverage of local, national and international news, sports, features, comics, puzzles and more. On the days without a print edition, you’ll still be able to find the latest news on our digital platforms, including our new-and-improved app. You’ll also still be able to enjoy the feel of flipping through a daily newspaper by accessing our E-edition, which will provide a newspaper experience seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Also starting this week, your newspaper will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service each day along with your regular mail.

As always, our commitment to being the strongest local news provider remains steadfast, and your financial support allows us to sustain and grow local journalism in our community.

Thank you for supporting local journalism, and we hope you enjoy your new print edition.