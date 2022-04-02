Renovating a quartermaster warehouse to create the Post Playhouse in 1964

Driving the winding roads along Historic Highway 20 in the Pine Ridge region of northwest Nebraska, travelers will find the historic Fort Robinson State Park. The former U.S. Army fort features a 22,000-acre public recreation area a couple miles west of Crawford, which includes a white clapper board community theater building that was created in 1967.

For over 50 years, the Post Playhouse has entertained guests with shows and musicals as it underwent renovations and changes in ownership.

It opened in 1964 when Gov. Frank Morrison was on his “Boost Nebraska” tour and asked the Chadron State College’s music and theater departments to present “Oklahoma!” at Fort Robinson. The college had staged the musical multiple times that summer but with no theater available at the park, the show was held outside. As a rainstorm rolled through the region and horses used for trail rides escaped, the show had an element of realism, according to CSC records.

The theater project fostered a collaboration between the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Chadron State College to bolster tourism in western Nebraska. With the first couple of seasons featuring shows behind the lodge on the balconies and at the college, the Post Playhouse created a reputation of offering quality, live entertainment.

Located in a converted quartermaster’s warehouse that dated back to when Fort Robinson was an Army post, the atmosphere was hot and noisy.

“There was no air conditioning in those days,” Post Playhouse artistic director Tom Ossowski said. “The wall on the side that faces the highway was a wall of huge fans.”

The playhouse opened in 1967 after CSC received a federal grant “to foster cultural programs in Northwest Nebraska,” wrote Con Marshall in a 2011 article.

As the theater turned 25 years old in 1992, it underwent an architectural remodel, Ossowski said.

“The front door used to be on the end and the walls used to be those fake logs, like a log cabin,” he said. “In ’92, they changed the lobby around, added the front porch on, but they also dug down into the ground and gave the seats that rake that goes down, so you can see. It was a flat floor before that.”

The ledges that extend the length of the audience rows was the foundation of the original floor. Workers also constructed a stage, a trap door underneath the stage and updated the seats to accommodate the floor’s new pitch during the renovation.

Following the upgrades, the economy took a nose dive, causing the theater to struggle. At that point, CSC and Fort Robinson leaders decided they wanted the Post Playhouse to become a non-profit with a governing board. In addition to the building’s name being the Post Playhouse, the non-profit organization operates under that name, too.

Former executive director Loree MacNeill of Chadron organized a fundraising campaign to keep the Post Playhouse open. Ahead of the 2002 season, MacNeill sought $20,000 in donations with a range of donations from $5 to $2,500, according to CSC archives.

“People have been very generous,” MacNeill said. “I am tremendously grateful to all those who responded. We got lots of help, including donations, discounts from vendors and those who helped raise the money. People from throughout the state and beyond have pitched in to help. They want the Post Playhouse to remain open.”

The City of Crawford donated $2,500 and the Dawes County Travel Board donated $1,250.

The Fort Robinson and CSC administration still are active with the playhouse, having representation on the board and collaborating when possible. Since the college produces shows during the winter and the Post Playhouse is a summer venue, they can share equipment like light boards, props, light instruments and costumes.

“There is a very good relationship and Randy (Rhine, CSC president) is very generous with us,” Ossowski said.

One year, the playhouse’s popcorn machine broke, so Ossowski had to drive to Chadron and borrow the college’s machine, he recalled.

Ossowski is in his 15th year as the director at the Post Playhouse, which has grown to offer more musicals and shows across genres due to a growing budget. Previously, he ran the musical theater program at Illinois Wesleyan and MacNeill invited him out to direct a play. Two years later, MacNeill called him to direct “The Fantasticks” and be her successor. When he took over after her retired, he learned he had no budget.

“When I started, my budget for the first year was $60,000,” he said. “Then I got there and found out the taxes hadn’t been paid for three years, so the $60,000 was actually $0.”

Despite those challenges, Ossowski kept the shows going and learned what shows the audience wanted to see. Now the playhouse has a budget of $500,000 for the upcoming season.

“I knew musicals would be more successful because people are on holiday and they want to go have fun,” he said. “They don’t want to see Hamlet die. They want something fun, light and entertaining.”

The Post Playhouse celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017 where CSC alumni reflected on their time at the theater.

Retired teacher and CSC alumna Jane Rice shared thoughts on her involvement at the Post Playhouse in the summer of 1982.

“I had one of the best times in my life participating in the 16th season at the Post Playhouse,” Rice said. “Fred Wheeler and John Lurvey were both like family. My two crazy, talented uncles with big booming voices.”

Post Playhouse veteran Kim Huckfeldt expressed gratitude of the remuneration CSC actors received: college credit, a lunchtime meal at Crawford’s Corner Cafe and experience.

“We built the sets, ran the lights, made the costumes, acted, the whole works,” she said. “It was very tiring, but I’d go back and do it again in a minute if I had a chance.”

For the next eight years, the Post Playhouse productions saw large crowds turnout and revenue coming in. But after seeing some of the shows a few times, the public began asking for something new.

“That’s when I started adding a new show in the mix,” Ossowski said. “People are to a point now where they trust that I will bring them what they want to see. I push the envelope sometimes, but I would say more people appreciate it, than complain about it.”

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, the productions are “Damn Yankees,” “Desperate Measures,” “The Sound of Music,” “Church Basement Ladies” and “Something Rotten.”

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the Post Playhouse for the past two seasons, the actors and crew are preparing for a great season of entertainment.

“I’m excited about being live again after two years,” Ossowski said. “I want to see everyone again on stage, back stage and in the audience.”

For more information about the playhouse and to purchase tickets online, go to www.postplayhouse.com.

