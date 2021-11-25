Renovations to clothing closet will give children a temporary home

Jones said new intakes are the Closet’s priority, to treat them with dignity as soon as possible. “We try to serve them as quickly as we can because we are aware that some of them come in with nothing or an empty trash bag,” she said.

Clothing, toys and supplies aren’t all the Closet has to offer. Part of the facility is undergoing a transformation. Furniture and appliances are being added to turn the back of the Closet into what the organization calls a ‘haven.’

The havens are designed to be just that. “Instead of the kiddos being in a car or a cubicle, they’re able to freely relax,” Jones said. The kids will have a space to sit down and relax, to watch TV and read a book or play with toys. They’d also be able to make themselves a meal or have some snacks. These all serve as distractions from traumatic conversations foster care specialists might be having about where to place them.

Jones estimated the haven will be able to host as many as eight kids, depending on their ages. They would be able to stay for as little as a few hours to as long as a few weeks, if need be.