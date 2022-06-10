 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Renowned Edgerton Explorit Center to visit Gering Library

Join the Gering Public Library June 16 at 2 p.m. for a fun kids’ program: The Edgerton Explorit Center will make a splash with The Wonderful World of Waves.

Dive into the many sound waves we experience every day without really thinking about it. Sound moves as vibrations and waves no matter where we are, on land or under water. We will explore what different types of sounds sound like and how they reach our ears.

After the demonstration, you get to try it yourself with three hands-on labs. Create a wave machine and see the differences in waves. Make a wave in a bottle to take home and learn how to make a screaming balloon.

The Edgerton Explorit Center is a renowned museum in Aurora, Nebraska, with over 200,000 visitors annually.

For more information, contact the Gering Public Library at 308-436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org

