En route to the festivities for the College World Series in Omaha, the Union Pacific Railroad’s “Big Boy” No. 4014 made a stop Wednesday in Gering, where the train stayed overnight.

The locomotive is the largest operating steam engine in the world. It was delivered to Union Pacific in 1941 and was retired in 1961 after traveling over 1 million miles.

According to Union Pacific, Big Boy’s 133-foot length dwarfs a normal diesel locomotive at 74 feet and a school bus at 40 feet. In its original configuration, the locomotive had a capacity of 25,000 gallons of water and 56,000 pounds of coal. It was converted to run on No. 5 oil during its restoration.

After being reacquired by Union Pacific in 2013 from the RailGiants Museum in Pomona, California, the engine was restored to operating condition and returned to service to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad.

The giant engine is brought into service periodically for commemorative purposes to showcase to the public.

“Its our opportunity to really connect with the public, and it’s something that people don’t see every day, or even every year," railroad worker Mike Jaixen said. "People love it, it is such a distinctive piece of American history. There’s always a waiting list when we announce a tour. People are always asking if we’re coming to their town — we’d love to share it with more people,” railroad worker Mike Jaixen said.

The engine will be making several more stops en route to Omaha as well as on the way back, including North Platte, Kearney, Grand Island, Gothenburg, Ogallala, Sidney and Kimball.